Survey reveals Gen Z experiences burnout earlier

By Sowjanya Pedada

3/17/25 (LAPost.com) — A quarter of Americans experience burnout before reaching age 30, according to a new national survey that reveals generational differences in stress patterns.

The study by Talker Research found that while the average American reaches peak burnout around age 42, younger generations report hitting their stress ceiling much earlier — at an average age of 25.

“It’s fascinating — and a little concerning — to see how younger Americans are experiencing peak stress earlier than ever before,” said Ehab Youssef, a licensed clinical psychologist and mental health researcher at Mentalyc. “I see it in my practice all the time: twenty-somethings already feeling completely burned out, something I never used to see at that age.”

The survey of 2,000 adults examined stress factors across different age groups, finding the average respondent currently operates at about half their stress capacity. However, 42% of participants reported feeling even more stressed than this baseline.

The data clearly showed generational differences, with 51% of Generation Z and millennial respondents (ages 18-44) reporting higher-than-average stress levels compared to 37% of Generation X and older participants.

Financial concerns ranked as the top burnout factor overall, with 30% of respondents identifying money issues as their primary stressor. Political climate (26%), work pressures (25%), and physical health concerns (23%) followed as major contributors to stress.

For younger generations specifically, work emerged as the greatest stressor, cited by 33% as their top concern. Financial worries (27%) and mental health challenges (24%) rounded out the top three stressors for Gen Z and millennial respondents.

In contrast, older Americans identified politics as their top stressor (27%), followed closely by physical health worries (24%).

Youssef noted younger clients frequently express feeling overwhelmed by pressures from multiple directions simultaneously.

“I often hear from my younger clients, ‘Why does life feel so overwhelming already?'” Youssef said. “They’re not just talking about work stress; they’re feeling pressure from every direction — career, finances, relationships, even social media expectations.”

Toxic productivity, panic or burnout employee, overworked to finish work within timeline, hurry to complete multitasking or urgent work schedule concept, productive businessman on burning matchstick. The research indicates relationship stressors also weigh heavily on Americans. Among those who identified either family relationships or romantic relationships as significant stressors, about one in six ranked these concerns as their primary source of stress.

A third of survey participants predict 2025 will be their most stressful year yet, anticipating greater challenges than the past three years combined. However, more respondents expressed optimism than pessimism about the remaining months of this year, with 42% expecting the situation to improve compared to last year.

An overwhelming majority of Americans (83%) believe entering adulthood today presents more challenges than it did a decade ago. Additionally, 72% anticipate these challenges will only intensify over the next 10 years. Notably, this perspective was more prevalent among older Americans (75%) than younger generations (63%).

Rebecka Parker, a clinical social worker and therapist, offered generation-specific stress management advice through the survey report.

“For Gen Z and millennials: Digital detoxes, financial literacy education, and prioritizing real-life social connections,” Parker recommended. “For Gen X and boomers: Mindfulness practices, setting boundaries, and proactive health screenings.”

The survey also revealed generational differences in secondary concerns. Gen Z and millennials reported lower levels of worry about their social lives (12%) and romantic relationships (14%). At the same time, older generations indicated that maintaining life balance and achieving personal growth goals were greater challenges for them (13% each).

Youssef contrasted the experience of his younger clients with older generations, noting a significant shift in stress patterns.

“Compare this to my older clients, who often describe their peak stress happening later in life — maybe in their 40s or 50s, when financial or family responsibilities became heavier,” Youssef said. “The shift is real, and it’s taking a toll.”

Parker emphasized certain stress management approaches benefit everyone regardless of generational differences. “For all ages: Prioritizing mental health, seeking therapy when needed, and fostering strong support networks,” Parker said.

Prolonged stress can cause burnout, leading to physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion. Recognizing its onset is crucial for implementing effective coping strategies. One essential approach to counter burnout is to reach out to supportive individuals to discuss your feelings and experiences. Engaging in open conversations can help alleviate stress and provide a sense of belonging, which is protective against burnout.

Another vital strategy involves setting clear boundaries between work and personal life. This might include establishing specific work hours and ensuring time for relaxation and personal interests. Such practices help maintain a healthy work-life balance, reducing the risk of burnout.

Another effective method is prioritizing self-care activities that bring joy and relaxation. This could involve engaging in hobbies, practicing mindfulness, or simply ensuring adequate rest. Such activities help manage stress and improve energy levels, contributing to better mental health.

If burnout symptoms persist, seeking professional help from a mental health counselor or therapist is advisable. Professional guidance can offer tailored strategies to manage stress and prevent burnout from worsening. Implementing these strategies may help manage and avoid burnout, improving well-being and productivity.

