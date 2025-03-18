A Legacy of Leadership: Honoring The Life of Sylvester Turner

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

March 5, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — The city of Houston has lost one of its most beloved sons. Former Houston Mayor and U.S. Representative Sylvester Turner, a towering figure in Texas politics, passed away on Holy Ash Wednesday at the age of 70. On Wednesday morning, March 5th, at approximately 5:45 a.m., he died at his home from en- during health complications. The Turner family is requesting fervent prayers from all who knew and loved him. We also re- quest the public’s respect for our family’s privacy as we process this difficult reality. Official communication will come from his staff at the appropriate time.

For 45 years, Turner was a close friend of Francis Page, Jr., Editor and Publisher of Houston Style Magazine. The two shared deep roots in Acres Homes, the same neighborhood where Page’s father, Francis Page, Sr., was raised. Turner’s bond with Houston Style Magazine was personal, as he often turned to the publication to share his vision for the city.

Born on Monday, September 27, 1954, Turner’s story is one of perseverance and dedication. As the valedictorian of Klein High School, he earned a degree in political science from the University of Houston before securing a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. He practiced law at Fulbright & Jaworski before co-founding Barnes & Turner in 1983. But his true calling was in public service.

A Trailblazer in Politics

Turner entered politics in 1988, winning a seat in the Texas House of Representatives, where he fought tirelessly for mental health funding, education reform, and consumer protection. His persistence paid off when he became the 62nd mayor of Houston in 2016, serving two terms until 2024. His tenure saw historic strides in disaster response during Hurricane Harvey, economic revitalization, and infrastructure improvements, though he also faced financial challenges as the city grappled with budget deficits.

His passion for Houston’s future didn’t stop there. Following the passing of Sheila Jackson Lee, Turner successfully ran for Texas’s 18th Congressional District and was sworn into office in January 2025. However, his time in Congress was tragically cut short.

Remembering a Champion of the People Turner’s legacy is reflected in the heartfelt words of Houston’s political and business leaders:

John Whitmire, Mayor of Houston, ‘Sylvester Turner was a remark- able public servant that impacted, quite frankly, millions of people. He rose from poverty to meet with presidents, kings and queens. But here’s what I want everybody to remember: He never forgot where he came from. That’s remarkable.

Francis Page, Jr., Editor and Publisher of Houston Style Magazine, said “Sylvester Turner was more than a mayor or congressman—he was Houston’s heart,” and “He carried the city on his shoulders and never let us down.”

Rodney Ellis, Harris County Commissioner, added, “Sylvester was a fighter. His leadership, especially during Hurricane Harvey, exemplified his dedication to Houston.”

Michael Terry Williams, Senior Vice President at H-E-B, reflected on Turner’s contributions to business development. “Mayor Turner’s commitment to economic growth and small businesses transformed the city. His legacy will for- ever live on.”

Judson W. Robinson, III, President and CEO of the Houston Area Ur- ban League, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, a true leader and advocate for the people. For decades, he stood alongside us, working to improve conditions and create opportunities for others. His charismatic spirit, intelligence, and unwavering joy made an impact that will never be forgotten. He passed doing what he loved best—serving. He was a city man, a states- man, and a country man, always dedicated to making life better for those around him. His commitment to service was un- matched, and his legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

Rest in power, my friend.

Erica Lee Carter, Former Congresswoman, who previously held the 18th Congressional seat, shared a deeply personal reflection: “Congressman Sylvester Turner was more than a public servant— he was a man of God and quintessential Houstonian who loved our city more than anyone I know. He shepherded Houston through some of its most challenging times with great skill and commitment. We will forever cherish the times we shared.”

Cindy L. Clifford, President and CEO of The Clifford Group, a for- mer advisor to Turner and a close personal friend, emphasized his unwavering dedication: “No one led a more impactful life than Sylvester Turner. Whether he was speaking to a CEO of a major company or a young girl who wanted her sidewalk fixed, he left a positive impression. He loved Houston with all his heart and always sought to make a big difference. And that, he did.”

Amanda Edwards, Former Colleague, also shared her thoughts on Turner’s passing: “ It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of a dedicated leader – Congressman Sylvester Turner. I would like to express my sincere condolences to his family during this time. Over the decades, we have seen Congressman Turner’s commitment to the community as a Texas State Representative, Mayor of Houston, and United States Representative. His decades of public service have made a huge impact in our community. We will all miss Congressman Turner’s devotion to the people. May he rest in peace.”

A Lasting Legacy

Turner’s impact extended beyond politics. His commitment to equality, education, and economic opportunity shaped Houston into the diverse and thriving city it is today. His unwavering advocacy for marginalized communities, his deep love for the city, and his ability to unite people across political divides will be remembered for generations.

He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Page Turner, and his grandson, with whom he cherished spending time in his final days.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon. As Houston mourns the loss of a great leader, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived and the enduring mark he left on the city and the people he so passionately served.

What’s Next for the 18th Congressional District?

With Turner’s passing, the 18th Congressional District faces yet another transition. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to call a special election to fill the vacancy. This marks the second time within a year that the district has experienced such a loss, following the death of Sheila Jackson Lee in 2024.

Until a successor is elected, the seat will remain vacant, leaving constituents temporarily without representation. The upcoming special election will determine who will carry on Turner’s work and legacy.

Turner’s life was a testament to the power of resilience, service, and unwavering love for community. Rest in power, Mayor Turner. Your city will never forget you.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.