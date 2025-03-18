Car goes airborne after crashing into concrete barrier, narrowly missing oncoming traffic



By Barry Simms

ELKRIDGE, Maryland (WBAL) — A driver had to take quick evasive action Friday after a car crashed into a barrier and went airborne — all of which was captured on dashcam video.

Larry Fink told 11 News he avoided a head-on crash with a car just after 9 p.m. Friday on U.S. Route 1 in the Elkridge area at the Howard-Baltimore county line.

Fink sent dashcam video to 11 News that shows him driving in the opposite direction and quickly trying to evade a car that went airborne after hitting a concrete barrier in the median.

The manager of a nearby tire store saw the aftermath, telling 11 News, “I saw an accident over there. There was a silverish kind of car, white or silverish, the airbags popped out. I was passing when the first police officer pulled to the scene.”

Fink called it crazy to see the car travel down the road so fast. He told 11 News he saw the car hit the median and jump up into the air toward him. He said he started yelling and tried to get out of the way. As he quickly moved his truck to the right lane, the car passed within 3 feet, and he pulled over and saw the car stopped near a gate at the Patapsco River.

“It looked like the car was down in the river, but it wasn’t. It had hit the (guardrail), and it was all turned around. I couldn’t figure out how it got the way it got,” said Bernadette Hillman, a witness.

Police from both Baltimore and Howard counties told 11 News they received 911 calls. Both departments said the driver started to walk away on foot before officers chased him. Baltimore County police took the man into custody. Charges are pending, police said.

Police told 11 News that the car was not stolen, and they continue to investigate.

