‘I wish he didn’t’: Witness recounts friend shooting, killing man at food kitchen

By DeAndria Turner

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Franciscan Kitchen is a place where people can come get free hot meals, but on Saturday, it became one of two crime scenes.

“Nothing like that happens up here. I’ve been coming up here for almost two years and ain’t nobody been shot since I’ve been here,” said Antoine Cole.

On Saturday, Cole witnessed a close friend, a man he calls his brother, shoot and kill someone.

Dakarai McDonald, 25, is accused of shooting and killing 70-year-old Michael Evans at Franciscan Kitchen before having an hours-long standoff with police at his home.

“Next thing you know, he got up and grabbed him. I’m taking it as they were fighting. Next thing you know, boom,” said Cole.

Cole says McDonald and Evans were strangers before that morning. But an argument between the two quickly escalated to violence.

“ I think what it was when he grabbed him and saw that the older man was that strong. I think it scared him, and so his next thing was what he did. I don’t think he meant to do it though,” said Cole.

Now, one man is dead, and another is in jail. Cole says he’s struggling to make sense of it all.

“I didn’t have to be that serious. It wasn’t that serious for that man to lose his life, and now it’s two people that lost their life because he’s facing 25, and he ain’t nothing but 25,” said Cole.

Cole said he is sending his condolences to Evans’s family.

“I’m sorry. I didn’t know him, but he didn’t have to lose his life. I wish he didn’t. I wish my brother would have thought before he did,” said Cole.

Franciscan Kitchen released this statement:

“Our organization is in mourning. We exist to sustain and support life by providing a meal to anyone that comes to us. The peace we offer to our brothers and sisters was shattered by a violent act that cruelly took the life of one of our guests. We are heartbroken.

