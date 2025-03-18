Sheriff’s deputy dies during violent pursuit crash

By Chelsea Hylton, Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

California (KCAL/KCBS) — A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy died at the scene of a horrific traffic collision stemming from a pursuit in Victorville on Monday.

Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. was driving through the intersection of Seneca and El Evado roads at around 12:09 p.m. while a chasing stolen vehicle when he collided with another car, deputies said.

“I really have no words to describe this type of tragedy,” San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said during a press conference on Monday. “Hector is the type of law enforcement officer that we all want to be. He was a grand and great protector and a great father and we will be suffering his loss and supporting his family for quite some time.”

Cuevas, 36, was a six-year law enforcement veteran stationed in Victorville for the last three years. He leaves behind his wife and two children as well as his parents and two siblings.

Authorities arrested the suspect behind the wheel of the car that Deputy Cuevas was following, who was identified by deputies as Ryan Dwayne Turner Jr., 22 of San Bernardino. He was arrested for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and evading a peace officer causing death or serious injury. Investigators are seeking no bail once Turner is booked at a later time.

Sheriff Dicus said that the exact circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation, but that the driver of a second car also involved in the crash had to be hospitalized.

That driver, 23-year-old Marcelline Demyan, is expected to be okay. She spoke with with CBS News Los Angeles’ Mike Rogers about the crash.

She says that she had been waiting at a red light to make a left hand turn. As soon as the light turned green, she began to turn, but seconds later her car was hit. The impact caused her to veer into a power box after the crash, leaving the nearby neighborhood without power.

“He didn’t have the siren on, he didn’t have the noise on, nothing,” she said. “If I seen him I would’ve stopped, cause I know if it’s emergency we have to stop. But I didn’t see him.”

Demyan suffered some lacerations in the crash, including one on her chest from the seatbelt. She said on top of the pain she’s currently feeling, she feels sorry for Cuevas’ family.

A lengthy procession comprised of dozens of other Southern California first responders lined the I-15 Freeway and roads as Cuevas’ body was escorted to the San Bernardino County Coroner.

“This is a tragedy for the department, certainly the Cuevas family and for this community,” Dicus said. “I could not be more proud of Hector Ceuvas. He walks the walk and walks the line and unfortunately today he gave his life and for that we will be forever grateful as a community.”

A public information officer with the Upland Police Department says that Cuevas joined the their force about a year after he first joined SBSD. He then left the next year to rejoin the sheriff’s department for a second time.

Dicus said that family members and fellow law enforcement described Cuevas as a devout family man and a “cop’s cop who has the ability to go between dealing with the most hardcore gang member to turning around and being able to talk to a child and make sure that they felt safe and knew they were protected.”

Late Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared a statement on Cuevas’ death and ordered that flags at the state capitol be flown at half-staff.

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Deputy Cuevas. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues as they navigate this unimaginable time,” Newsom’s statement said. “His dedication to protecting and serving his community was remarkable, and we are eternally grateful for his service.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.