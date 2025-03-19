Badlands nightclub in Midtown Sacramento bans MAGA-related attire

By Andres Valle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) — A popular LGBTQ+ nightclub in midtown Sacramento is banning all MAGA gear.

Badlands located on K and 20th streets in the Lavender Heights district made the announcement through their social media pages.

This comes after they say a guest wearing a red MAGA hat made others uncomfortable.

“I’ve never worn a red Trump hat to the gay bars before. I said, What the heck? Let’s see what happens,” said Steven Bourasa.

Bourasa says he had a good night at Badlands, all while wearing a red “Make America Great Again” baseball cap.

The hat has been a symbol for President Donald Trump and his supporters since he launched his first presidential campaign in 2016.

“We were having drinks and hanging out, and it was a pleasant time. So I was really impressed. And I complimented security on the good job they did,” said Bourasa.

Shortly after Bourasa’s visit, the nightclub took to social media to post a policy change.

“Moving forward, MAGA-related attire will not be allowed in the venue. This decision is not about banning political beliefs — it is about ensuring that Badlands remains a space where our community feels comfortable and supported,” said TJ Bruce, the owner of Badlands, in a statement.

The post sparked multiple reactions from those visiting the Lavender Heights neighborhood.

“Given the current political climate and what’s been going on and how the administration has been behaving toward certain groups, especially the LGBTQ community, I can understand why they made that decision,” said Alice Malmberg, who lives in the area.

The owner of Badlands first decided to ban general political attire, but then they made it specific to MAGA attire.

Preston Romero is the president of the Log Cabin Republicans of Sacramento, an organization for LGBTQ+ Republicans. He thinks this is the wrong approach.

“This decision is not based upon protecting our community. It’s about bullying and singling out one particular political ideology. And we believe that that’s unfair,” said Romero.

Bourasa says he was not asked to leave. He left on his own accord, thinking the night had gone well.

So he was shocked to hear about the new policy.

“That came as a surprise to me because the night out was, you know, it didn’t have any problems,” said Bourasa.

While others believe Badlands handled the situation appropriately.

“I think this was handled well, but I’m also actually happy to hear that individual was not removed before this policy was in place because I also think that perhaps would have been a bridge too far,” said Malmberg.

KCRA reached out to Badlands for an on-camera interview. They declined that request and have no further comment on their new policy.

Bourasa says he still plans on visiting Badlands and will keep his MAGA gear at home.

