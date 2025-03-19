Changes come to SF West Portal intersection a year after family of 4 killed in crash

By Tim Johns

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A year later, flowers now mark the spot where a family of four was killed after being hit by a driver in San Francisco’s West Portal neighborhood.

It’s an accident that many in this community still feel, according to Shaw’s Candy owner Diana Zogaric.

“We were all extremely devastated. I mean, nothing could have been worse than that happening. It was such a worst-case scenario,” Zogaric said.

Following the incident, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has worked to make safety changes to the intersections near where the crash took place.

In January, SFMTA put up safe-hit posts at two intersections.

The agency says the posts will encourage cars to make slower right turns and yield to people in the crosswalk.

Despite the changes that have already been made, SFMTA says more are on the way.

Next month, the area’s crosswalks will be repainted and a new flashing beacon will also be installed near one of them.

In May, SFMTA says new planters and a bikeshare station will also go up.

Changes that some local residents say they support.

“It’s definitely improved the flow and eliminated some of the confusion around right of ways and things of that nature, so yeah, I think it’s gotten better,” said Brian Jones.

Others in the area remain more skeptical, though.

That includes Zogaric, who says while she supports safety improvements being made, she doesn’t think what’s been done so far would have changed what happened one year ago.

“The changes that they’ve made are confusing. They cause a lot more traffic on the other cross streets because you can’t cross through there now,” she said.

The office of Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who represents this area, says in addition to the safety changes, a memorial is also being planned.

The supervisor’s office shared new renderings of the memorial with ABC7 News first.

“A memorial that really does justice to not just the family members who perished here but also all members of the community who understand the gravity of the situation,” said Emma Hare.

The woman behind the wheel has pleaded not guilty to vehicular manslaughter charges.

