Construction worker hospitalized after being electrocuted, falling at site

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue/WSVN via CNN Newsource
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue/WSVN via CNN Newsource
    FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — A construction worker is hospitalized after getting electrocuted and suffering a bad fall at a construction site in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the work site near Orton Avenue and Terramar Street.

According to officials, the man had multiple injuries, including burns to his skin and those associated with a fall.

Crews used a crane to lower the worker down from the building so he can be properly assessed by paramedics on the ground for preliminary treatment.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was alert.

His condition remains unknown.

