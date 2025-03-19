Ear bitten off during Fort Myers Beach fight

By WFTX Digital Staff

FORT MYERS BEACH, Florida (WFTX) — A fight on Fort Myers Beach ended with one person’s ear detached from their head.

Deputies say this happened on Monday, March 17th, at the intersection of Alva Drive and I Street.

According to the sheriff’s office’s report, Jack Turner, 18, walked up to Juwan Black and hit him from behind after a witness says Turner called out racial slurs to Black.

A fight broke out soonafter, according to an incident report.

The sheriff’s office says video captured Black face down as the suspect, Jack Turner, 18, punched him in the head with a balled fist.

Deputies say the video shows Turner grab Black by the hair on the back of his head – pressing it into the sand and investigators say it appears that Turner eventually bit Black’s ear off.

Bystanders broke up the fight.

The victim, identified as Juwan Black, was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital for treatment.

Turner has been charged with felony battery, and has been booked into the Lee County Jail.

