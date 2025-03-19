Former SCDC nurse-assistant arrested for having sex with inmate

By Zach Rainey

Click here for updates on this story

BISHOPVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — A former nurse-assistant for the South Carolina Department of Corrections was arrested for having a sexual relationship with an inmate, according to SCDC.

On March 14, the SCDC Inspector General charged 33-year-old Antoinette Brianna Crawley of Greenwood with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, providing contraband to an inmate, and criminal conspiracy.

According to arrest warrants, between August 2023 and October 2024 Crawley had sexual intercourse multiple times with an incarcerated inmate in Lee Correctional Institution.

The warrants also allege that Crawley provided the inmate with drugs, SIM cards, THC gummies and unapproved clothing items.

Crawley resigned in January before the investigation was complete.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.