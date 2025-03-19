LAPD offers $50K reward for info in 2023 burning death of man

By Julie Sharp

Click here for updates on this story

Los Angeles (KCAL , KCBS) — Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help and are offering a $50,000 reward for information in the 2023 burning death of a South Los Angeles man.

On August 6, 2023, around 1:30 a.m., first responders were sent to 102nd Street and Avalon Boulevard for a vehicle fire, where they found 50-year-old Clay Buchanan inside the burning parked vehicle.

Buchanan was rushed to a hospital in grave condition, where he later died.

Police said there is surveillance footage from a distance showing the suspects in a dark-colored, four-door vehicle approaching Buchanan’s vehicle from behind. The suspects doused Buchanan and his vehicle with an accelerant and then set him on fire before getting back into their vehicle and fleeing the scene.

At a Wednesday news conference where LAPD officials announced the reward, they said after a year of investigating, there still aren’t any substantial suspect leads.

“Please, we ask the public to get involved here. We need your help to get the information to bring justice for the family of Mr. Buchanan, and to ensure those responsible for his murder are held accountable,” Capt. Scot Williams said.

Buchanan’s sister, Trina Magee, said she saw him just days before his death and pleaded for help to find who killed her brother. “He was just a teddy bear, and we miss him so much,” she said.

Police said they aren’t sure if Buchanan was specifically targeted.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.