Man charged with dropping toddler from second-story balcony

By Nick Bohr

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a man prosecutors say intentionally dropped a toddler off a second-story balcony.

Jaimann Eiland, 31, is accused of punching Shakira Walters Thursday at a home they lived in together near 41st and Hampton. Their altercation spilled over into a physical fight over the baby.

“This is my baby involved,” Walters said Tuesday. “She could’ve died. She could’ve gotten really hurt from that, and I’m just mad.”

Walters said she’s still amazed Stormy didn’t suffer more than bruises after she was dropped or thrown from the balcony. She described Eiland as her mom’s ex-husband. Walters said the baby just missed hitting the top of an air conditioner and instead landed on the wet lawn.

“She’s fine, she’s doing great,” Walters said. “There’s nothing I can really say, it’s like she’s just fine. As long as my baby’s still breathing, that’s it.”

According to the criminal complaint charging Eiland with substantial battery and physical abuse of a child, he admitted accidentally knocking Stormy over in the kitchen, causing the little girl to cry. Eiland and Walters agree that this touched off a heated argument that turned physical.

Walters said Monday she believes it was intentional. “Yeah, he was definitely trying to kill my baby,” she said.

Stormy wound up with just a few bruises, same for Shakira, who said Monday if she had it to do over, she’d try to calm things down before they turned physical.

“Those kinds of situations, just try to walk away. Walk away from things like this, because people can take their anger out on your baby, and babies are defenseless,” she said.

Eiland remains jailed on $15,000 bail. The child abuse charge carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.

