Man killed his wife ‘to put her out of her misery,’ suspect tells police

By KCCI Staff

PERRY, Iowa (KCCI) — A Perry man is facing a murder charge after police say he turned himself in and admitted to killing his wife, Jean.

Perry police say they were called at around 8:42 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 2600 block of Lucinda Street. Police say the caller, identified as Richard James Hoesing, 75, of Perry, called to say he had killed his wife, who lived at the residence with him.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victim’s body inside the home. They say her throat was cut. Court documents show Hoesing said his wife suffered from bipolar disorder and multiple sclerosis and that he was “putting her out of her misery.”

Police say Hoesing was detained and charged with first-degree murder. It is believed to be an isolated incident, and the case is still under investigation, according to police.

