Police search for man targeting homes with Trump flags or banners

By Carlos Cristian Flores

ASPINWALL, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — The Aspinwall Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera on two separate occasions targeting homes with flags or banners supporting President Donald Trump. Police have described the acts as politically motivated.

Police said the first incident happened in October.

“He went to a resident that had a Trump flag, and he stopped his vehicle right in the middle of the roadway, got out, walked up to the sidewalk and started yelling obscenities at the house, at the flag,” Aspinwall police Chief David Nemec said.

Nemec said it happened again on March 14 at a different home with a Trump banner.

“What appeared to be the same individual, he went to another residence and walked right up on the porch this time, opened up the door, and then he actually spit on the door itself, on the camera, and then just turned around and walked off the porch,” Nemec said.

Nemec said a picture of the man has been sent to neighboring departments, and he hopes someone in the community can identify the person.

“Our main thing is the safety for this community. Things like this really don’t happen around here, so now that it’s happened again, we don’t want to see copycat people doing things like this, so we’d really like to get a handle on this and find this person,” Nemec said.

Police ask community members not to approach this man but call 911 if you see him.

