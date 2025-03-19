Suspect in chase crash that killed sheriff’s deputy in Victorville had fled from police before

By KABC Staff

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) — The man accused in connection to a pursuit crash that killed a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy could appear in court Wednesday.

Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr., 36, died during a stolen-car chase Monday in Victorville when he crashed into a bystander vehicle and then slammed into a light pole.

The suspect that Deputy Cuevas was chasing, 22-year-old Ryan Turner, was later arrested on vehicular manslaughter and other charges.

According to the Rialto Police Department, Turner has previously been arrested for evading police and causing another crash involving an officer. He also has a lengthy record for vehicular thefts.

That happened back on Jan. 29, 2024 when he led authorities on a chase in a reported stolen car. The chase started in Rialto and made its way into San Bernardino with Turner reaching speeds up to 90 mph, the department said.

The pursuing officer crashed with another vehicle at the interaction of Foothill Boulevard and Meridian Avenue. Turner was able to briefly get away before he was arrested by San Bernardino police.

While in custody at that time, officials say he tried to run away on foot while handcuffed before he was apprehended yet again.

Turner was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, grand theft auto and felony evading. However, he entered a plea deal in Feb. 2024 and pleaded no contest to grand theft auto, and received a 16-month sentence in county prison.

He was released after serving only eight months of his sentence, the police department said.

