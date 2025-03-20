ARF rescues cat with head stuck in can

By Angela Williams

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Jackson animal rescue shelter received a call recently about a cat with its head stuck in a can.

“We were contacted about this poor soul. This cat was digging through the trash looking for food. It got its head stuck in the cat food can,” the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi said in a post on social media.

Rescuers believe the can had been stuck for a couple of days.

“It was very weak and dehydrated but we caught it and got the can off,” ARF said.

The cat is at ARF recovering from the ordeal.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.