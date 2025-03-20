Cajun Navy touched after storm victims left with only American flag, Bible

By Richard Bourne

TYLERTOWN, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Louisiana-based group normally deployed for hurricane recovery is in Mississippi assisting after a tornado outbreak over the weekend.

The United Cajun Navy is answering the call to bring relief to communities hit by storms Saturday.

An 18-wheeler loaded with supplies like personal hygiene items, tarps, clothes, nonperishable foods, toiletry items and more were loaded up in Baton Rouge and were taken to Tylertown, Magnolia and Jefferson Davis County.

Volunteers are also cooking for more than 300 first responders as well as bringing food to remote affected areas.

UCN vice president Brian Trascher said, “Mississippians are always some of the first to show up when Louisiana needs help, so the decision to deploy was a no-brainer for us.”

Upon arriving in Tylertown, UCN president Todd Terrell was introduced to Steve Romero and Hailey Hart, a young couple who tried to escape the tornado in their vehicle, but a tree fell on it before they could get out of their driveway. The tornado destroyed their mobile home as well.

The only thing they found was an American flag and a Bible, which was poignantly opened to an Ezekial passage about hope and restoration. Terrell was so moved by the couple’s story and faith that UCN pledged a $10,000 grant to help Steve and Hailey get back on their feet.

The Cajun Navy is also clearing debris for low-to-moderate-income families who do not have insurance or other means of recovery.

The United Cajun Navy Mississippi Chapter recruited nearly 30 volunteers for the effort, as well as seven skid steers — which is like a mini-bulldozer — and a dozen chainsaws.

UCN plans to stay in the affected areas until local officials and FEMA can take over relief efforts.

