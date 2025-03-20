Des Moines police arrest man following alleged assault on family members with dumbbell

By KCCI Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Des Moines police say they have a suspect in custody following a violent assault on three family members.

Police say they were called to a residence in the 1200 block of E. 14th Street around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a 73-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man and a 25-year-old man in the home with injuries.

All three were taken to area hospitals with injuries, and the 73-year-old woman remains hospitalized with critical injuries, according to police.

One of the victims identified Andy Vo-Luu Johnson, 25, as the assailant, according to police. Investigators say Johnson beat the three victims with a 30-pound dumbbell.

Johnson and the three victims are related.

Johnson was booked into Polk County Jail and charged with multiple crimes, including attempted murder and multiple counts of of willful injury – causing serious injury.

