Governor signs bill protecting students’ right to wear regalia

By Amari Saxton

SANTA FE, N.M. (KOAT) — Today, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed SB163, which allows students to freely express their cultural heritage at school ceremonies.

The legislation received unanimous support in both chambers of the state legislature and prohibits school boards and charter schools from preventing Native American students from wearing culturally significant clothing, accessories, and objects during graduation events.

Tribal members from across the state attended the ceremony in celebration of the new legislation. This law takes effect immediately and ensures this year’s graduating Native American students can fully express their heritage during upcoming ceremonies.

“This legislation represents our commitment to honoring and respecting the rich cultural heritage of New Mexico’s native communities,” stated Governor Lujan Grisham. “Every student deserves to celebrate their academic achievements in a way that honors their identities and traditions.”

New Mexico joins 18 other states that have enacted similar protections.

