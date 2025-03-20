Hero Dad: Loved ones of Oklahoma wildfire victim who saved son share his story

By Chantelle Navarro

LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The loved ones of Allen Ferguson are sharing his story after he died trying to save his son from wildfires.

Allen Ferguson, who was injured fighting flames Lincoln County, was a beloved father, husband and Little League wrestling coach.

A fire official said he died after trying to help others out from under the flames near 860 Road.

The road to recovery will be long for his son, but things are looking up.

“Everybody that has kids is always making the comment. You know, you’d do anything, give your life for your kids. He was one. He proved that he would actually do it,” said Bo Pryor, who coached alongside Ferguson for 5 years.

He said what happened to the family is tragic, but Allen’s actions were not surprising.

Ferguson was helping his mother-in-law rescue cattle from the wildfires on March 14 when it all became to much for his 15-year-old son.

“He basically carried him out, carried into the road where the emergency responders found him,” Pryor said.

The teen has been fighting from the hospital bed ever since. A post on his GoFundMe shows that surgery after surgery, doctors finally found a faint pulse on his left hand and each finger on his right hand, giving them newfound hope.

“He’s fighting everything like a trooper,” Pryor said.

The community’s been doing their part, too, with fundraising totaling over $110,000, including a whopping $50,000 donation on Tuesday from Paycom CEO Chad Richison and others.

“I know OSU sent down some signed headgear and different wrestling garb before they went off to the NCAA. So that’s another one that was kind of cool,” Pryor said.

While those continue to help the teen through his recovery, Ferguson is remembered as the loving dad who did Civil War reenactments with his son and did anything for his family.

“He was always one, you know, just try to make things fun or funny or, you know, if his kids had something that they wanted to do. You know, he would. If he didn’t know how to do it, he would learn about it,” Pryor said. His wife, Deborah Ferguson, released a statement thanking the community for their support.

“I can’t express in words how I feel about each and every one of the people that are praying for our family, each donation that has made it possible to be here with all four of my boys!! We have been blessed in this tragic situation that I would not wish on anyone!!! Within the past days all faith in humanity has been restored for me!! Our community has come together in ways no one can imagine,” she said. “You guys are taking care of my boy and making my hero husband famous!! Our wrestling family is something outside of this world they have stepped up and come together to support us so much!!! My family and friends have supported my boys and stepped up and created so many of my worries to stray away!!! I couldn’t have done any of this without each and every person!!! Each and every donation has made a big impact on my family!! My husband was the bread winner and has always worried if something happened what would happen to his family!! He stepped up and did everything possible to take care of us!! Then he stepped in put his life on the line and saved our son!!! He will always be a hero!! He continues to protect him by being in every surgery room and keeping a close eye on him as he recovers and heals!! Everyone please continue to pray for our Will!! We have our next big surgery scheduled for tomorrow!!! Will is a trooper and has been fighting like hell and has been making so much progress! This long road will be possible for me to navigate because of everything everyone has done for us!!! THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH!!!”

