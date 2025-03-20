KDHE: 6 Kansas residents – all under age 18 – confirmed positive for measles

By Sam Hartle

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — Six Kansas residents – all under the age of 18 – have tested positive for measles in the last four weeks, state heath data showed Thursday.

Data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reveals three juveniles between the ages of 5 and 10, one juvenile under 4-years-old, one juvenile between the ages of 11 and 13 and another juvenile between the ages of 14-17 have all tested positive for the virus.

A KDHE spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Thursday that all six cases involved unvaccinated individuals. No hospitalizations have been reported.

Earlier this month, KDHE officials announced the state’s first case of the year, a patient in Stevens County in extreme southwest Kansas. KDHE said the case was the state’s first since 2018.

Data indicate all six cases are in a combination of Stevens County and adjacent Grant County.

“KDHE, along with the Stevens County Health Department, are notifying individuals who may have been exposed to his case of measles,” KDHE said in the release about last week’s case.

More information about measles, which is a highly infectious disease, is available on KDHE’s website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.