Orange County judge accused of murdering wife speaks out, prepares for retrial

By Jessica De Nova

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — An Orange County Superior Court judge accused of fatally shooting his wife in their Anaheim Hills home is speaking out after a mistrial was declared in the case.

Jeffrey Ferguson, 74, was charged with murder with sentencing enhancements for discharge of a gun causing death and the personal use of a gun for the Aug. 3, 2023, death of his 65-year-old wife, Sheryl.

As Ferguson thinks about the direction his life may take in the coming weeks, he said no matter what happens, his future is bleak.

“Acquitting isn’t gonna bring Sheryl back and all my future was wrapped up with Sheryl and Phillip,” Ferguson said. “My future looks kind of bleak, actually, in my own mind right now.”

On the ninth day of deliberations, and after indicating movement several times, 11 jurors were in favor of a guilty verdict, one opposed. The jury was deadlocked on the second-degree murder charge.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Eleanor Hunter declared a mistrial.

As he prepares for a retrial, Ferguson stands by his defense.

“I’m prepared to go forward and tell my story again and prove myself that it was an accident,” Ferguson said.

With his partner of three decades gone, so were their plans to retire in a small town in Texas near their son.

Though Ferguson hoped to be acquitted, he considered the possibility of a plea deal and even time behind bars, which he said at nearly 75-years-old, may as well be a death sentence.

“I don’t think I’ll last very long, for many reasons, but if that’s what God dictates then I’ll be joining Sheryl sooner and that’s fine with me,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson’s retrial was scheduled to start April 7.

