Salinas man gets 30 years for raping disabled teen and molesting 2 girls

By Ricardo Tovar

SALINAS, Calif. (KSBW) — A Salinas man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for various crimes having to do with the rape and molestation of three underage girls, said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

Jaime Gomez Gutierrez, age 39, pleaded no contest to two counts of forcible lewd acts on a child, one count of lewd acts on a child under 14 and one count of rape of a person incapable of consent.

These crimes count as four “strikes” under California’s Three Strikes Law. Meaning Gutierrez will have to register as a sex offender for life.

On February 25, 2025, the brother of 17-year-old Jane Doe 3 discovered Gutierrez engaging in sexual intercourse with her. Jane Doe 3 had significant developmental disabilities, per Pacioni.

Salinas police were immediately notified, and family members restrained Gutierrez at the scene until authorities arrived.

At the time of this crime, Gutierrez was already under investigation for molesting Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, per Pacioni.

The sexual abuse had taken place roughly a decade earlier. They revealed the abuse to their mother after encountering Gutierrez again after years of not seeing him.

