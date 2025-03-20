Tesla protests grow in U.S., Oahu incidents caught on camera

By Kimber Collins

HONOLULU (KITV) — Videos are circulating on social media showing folks on Oahu vandalizing Tesla cars.

While the incidents are mild here in Hawaii, others are taking drastic measures around the nation.

Protests like the now weekly event at the Waikiki Tesla dealership started in early March.

The message is clear, they do not support Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, a key player in the Trump Administration.

But around the U.S., protests against the electric car manufacturer have shifted up a gear.

Video from Las Vegas on Tuesday showed Tesla vehicles at a dealership on fire- and a one word message on the door: “RESIST.”

In Kansas City, police said two Tesla Cybertrucks were set on fire. Earlier this month, shots were fired at a Tesla dealership in Oregon, Cybertrucks were set on fire in Seattle and Teslas were spray painted in Massachusetts.

In Hawaii, a Tesla recorded video shows a woman writing on a vehicle in Kailua this week. With an explicit message for the CEO Elon Musk.

The same car on the same day recorded a man walking up to the car and spitting on it.

Honolulu Police Department said no criminal reports have been filed.

President Trump sent a message on these types of actions at the White House.

”You do it to Tesla, do it to any company, we’re going to catch you and you’re going to go through hell.”

Elon Musk wrote on X, ”This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks.”

Meanwhile, the FBI is trying to figure out if attacks on the mainland are linked or being carried out individually.

It comes as Tesla’s stock price has been dropping for close to nine weeks.

