Woman told she couldn’t take her dog on flight so she drowned it in Orlando airport bathroom, police say

By Dacia Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — A Central Florida woman was taken into custody after police say she killed a dog and left it in a bathroom at Orlando International Airport in 2024.

An arrest affidavit from the Orlando Police Department says on Dec. 16, Alison Lawrence traveled to the airport with her white dog, Tywinn for a flight to Colombia.

Lawrence didn’t have the right paperwork to allow the dog to board and was told she couldn’t take Tywinn with her.

Lawrence “is believed to have taken extreme and tragic action by killing the dog,” the affidavit says.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the airport on Dec. 16 about the dead animal found by an employee inside the woman’s restroom.

Officers were taken to a trash bag where dog accessories and the dead dog were found.

A woman who was working at the time told police she saw a woman, later identified as Lawrence, sitting on the bathroom floor of a stall, cleaning up a large amount of water and dog food.

The employee said she had to tend to an emergency elsewhere, and when she returned, she saw Lawrence exit the stall and leave with a purse and suitcase.

That’s when the employee removed the trash bag from the canister and found the dog, the affidavit says.

Lawrence’s name and contact information were on the dog tag, police said.

Animal services responded and helped identify the dog using its chip and locating Lawrence.

It was determined that Tywinn’s death was from drowning.

Surveillance cameras at the airport show Lawrence arriving with the dog.

Tywinn is listed as a 9-year-old miniature schnauzer, the affidavit says.

Lawrence was taken into custody Tuesday in Lake County, where she has since posted $5,000 bond according to OPD.

She is facing aggravated animal cruelty, which is a third-degree felony, according to police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.