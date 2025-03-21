3 SoCal preschoolers hospitalized after eating counterfeit pills

By Matthew Rodriguez

Victorville (KCAL, KCBS) — Three Victorville preschoolers went to the hospital after staff thought they ate counterfeit pills possibly laced with fentanyl.

The incident happened Tuesday, March 18, at the La Petite Academy off the 14000 block of Bear Valley Road. Deputies responded to the daycare and preschool facility after staff found unknown blue pills in one of their classrooms. The deputy who arrived first noticed that the pills had “M30” etched into them, possibly indicating that they contained the powerful opiate, fentanyl.

After reviewing security footage, staff realized that three of the children may have eaten some of the pills, prompting authorities to take the kids to the hospital. At least one child tested positive for fentanyl, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Two staff members were also taken to the hospital.

“The safety of our families and staff is our highest priority,” the school said in a statement. “We are currently working with authorities who are handling the investigation of this matter.”

The following day, deputies from the department’s gang and narcotics division took over the investigation and interviewed staff and parents.

