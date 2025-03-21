Albany police looking for man who used stolen credit card to purchase more than $4,500 in items from Costco

By Robert Desaulniers

Click here for updates on this story

ALBANY, Ore. (KEZI) — The Albany Police Department is looking for a man who they say is making fraudulent purchases at Costco stores.

On March 20, Albany police put out a call to the community to help them identify a man they claim has used a stolen credit card to buy more than $4,500 worth of items from Costco. Police said he used a fake name to get his membership, and is believed to have used the stolen card at stores in Oregon and Washington. Police also said the man is believed to be associated with a BMW X4.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to call the Albany Police Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.