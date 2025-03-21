Candlelight vigil held for 5 family members one year after fatal fire in Jeannette

By Yazmin Rodriguez

JEANNETTE, Pa. (WTAE) — The wind may have stopped everyone from lighting their candles Thursday night, but it didn’t stop the community from coming together to celebrate and mourn the lives of a family who tragically died one year ago today in a fire in Jeannette.

One year ago, in the 400 block of Guy Street, a fire broke out at a home, killing five people, four of them just children.

“Losing five people at once is just unbearable,” said Britanny Carnes, Tyler’s sister-in-law.

Tyler was one of the victims killed in the fire.

And a year later, a memorial for those victims is still standing out front.

“It helps to know that people still support us a year later,” Carnes said.

That support still on display Thursday night as the community once again rallied behind the three family members who survived that fire. One of them showed his gratitude.

“It means so much to us,” said Kayden John, one of the surviving family members.

The family told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 as thankful as they’ve been for the consistent support, it’s events like this that they can’t help but to relive the pain of that tragic day over and over.

“One of the scariest things you ever want to hear when you wake up, and you see your house on fire, and your kids are trapped in. It’s like that Groundhog Day where you never can forget what happens,” said Richard John, the grandfather of the children killed.

“When it’s their birthdays and everything like today, everybody’s upset, but we just got to keep strong,” said Brandon Kanuss, Tyler’s brother-in-law.

They find comfort in what they call signs from their family.

“It’s been raining all day, so you know that they’re up there crying,” John said.

