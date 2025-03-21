Car show organized in Whitman, Massachusetts, for an 11-year-old boy battling cancer

By John Atwater

WHITMAN, Mass. (WCVB) — Cars of all makes and models flooded the streets of Whitman, Massachusetts, on Thursday as part of a surprise parade for 11-year-old Alex Young, who is going through a tough fight.

Coming in all colors, performance levels and sizes, the cars paraded through the Whitman cul-de-sac Thursday evening, much to the joy of Young, who knows his cars.

“Corvette, Camaro, that’s a Jaguar,” Young said as he watched the cars pass by his home. “The cars just started going up the street. It goes on forever.”

Susan Nipoti, Young’s nurse, explained how the car show was organized.

“His grandmother allowed me to put something out on my Facebook page,” Nipoti said.

Within just hours of making the request, hundreds of complete strangers choreographed a custom car show for a boy who’s in a grueling fight.

“He was diagnosed with cancer when he was four, so he’s been battling seven years,” Young’s grandmother Kathleen said.

Young’s aggressive cancer has spread to his brain.

“Seeing him light up has really been the best,” Young’s family said.

Thursday was about fulfilling a dream, that included taking a spin in one of Young’s favorite cars, a Lamborghini, the impromptu outpouring at his home, and the moving gift of support for a boy whose strength as inspired so many.

“It’s just amazing that so many people care and do things like this, and he’s loving it,” Kathleen Young said. “He’s a fighter, but he’s just loving this today.”

