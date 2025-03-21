Video shows thieves smash into business, owner warns others to be “vigilant”

By Brandon Truitt

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Thieves were caught on camera smashing their way into a Brighton business earlier this week. It’s the latest in a string a burglaries targeting vape and smoke shops in the Greater Boston area.

Rocks thrown through window “They seem to peer in through the window for a few seconds,” said Jonathan Lau, owner of The Vape Shop. “The next thing I see on the surveillance is two big softball-sized to basketball-sized rocks being thrown at the front window.”

Lau says he woke up Tuesday to find two thieves had smashed their way into his vape shop in Brighton.

“They went to directly for this fourth display right over here,” Lau said. “They cleared out everything that they could here.”

Lau estimates the fast-moving thieves got away with about $1,000 in merchandise in about two minutes. He says he has also lost his sense of safety in a community that he calls home.

“It doesn’t feel safe having something like this happen to a family business. I’m really just in business to support my family,” Lau said. “It’s very concerning because I’ve lived in this area for 40 years.”

Warning for small business owners Lau says detectives told him he is the latest victim in a string of thefts targeting smoke shops in the area. Now he has a message for other small business owners.

“To all other small business owners and retailers, be more vigilant,” he said. “Just make sure you stay safe.”

Boston police say they are investigating, but so far, no arrests have been made. Lau hopes someone sees the video and helps find the thieves.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.