Woodland home dating back to early 1900s catches fire, 3 people sent to hospital

By Cecilio Padilla

WOODLAND (KOVR) — Firefighters say several people have been taken to the hospital after a fire at one of Woodland’s older homes early Friday morning.

Crews responded to the scene at the corner of West Street and Lincoln Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and found a home built in the early 1900s on fire.

A second alarm was called, prompting several other agencies from around the area to come and help.

Firefighters say one person jumped out of a second-story window to escape the flames. A total of three people were taken to the hospital during the incident.

The fire was contained to just the one home, with firefighters saying no other neighboring structures were damaged. Still, the home’s older construction has proven a challenge for crews – with firefighters saying that they were still chasing the fire inside the structure’s walls.

Roads remain closed in the immediate area of the fire through the early morning hours, with the home still smoldering by 6:30 a.m.

Exactly what started the fire will be investigated, Woodland Fire says.

