Surfer bitten by sick sea lion off Oxnard coast

California (KCAL/KCBS) — A surfer was sent to the hospital after a sick sea lion attacked him off the Oxnard coast.

The surfer, RJ LaMendola, said he was roughly 150 yards away from the share when the sick sea lion started chasing after him.

“I don’t know how to describe the fear that gripped me in that moment,” he wrote on Facebook. “So far from shore, so helpless, staring into the face of this creature that looked like nothing I’d ever seen—its expression was feral, almost demonic, devoid of the curiosity or playfulness I’d always associated with sea lions.”

Since late February, wildlife officials have warned beachgoers about a toxic algae outbreak affecting marine wildlife in the waters off the California coast. More than 50 sea lions became sick after ingesting domoic acid in Malibu. Wildlife officials said that domoic acid is “an algal bloom resulting from a single-celled organism called Pseudo-nitzschia.” When toxic, domoic acid can cause brain and heart damage, even in low doses.

Animals and humans can become sick from ingesting domoic acid from contaminated fish or coming in contact with infected wildlife.

“Signs in marine mammals include seizures, a craning head motion known as ‘stargazing,’ and highly lethargic or comatose states,” the California Wildlife Center said in a statement. “These animals are suffering and confused; do not interact directly with animals such as sea lions in distress as they may lunge and bite without warning.”

The algae bloom spans as far down as Orange County.

