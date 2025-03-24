Man threatens to kill hotel guests and dog, grabs worker’s face at hotel

By WBBH

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — A man staying at a south Fort Myers hotel threatened to shoot a couple and grabbed a worker’s face during an outburst Sunday, ultimately prompting a lockdown of two nearby hospitals.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a disturbance at Candlewood Suites Fort Myers-Sanibel Gateway on Commerce Center Court, where two people reported being threatened by another guest.

One of the victims told deputies that the man pointed a gun at his head and said he would kill him, his wife and their dog if he spoke about the incident.

The victim said the threats continued in the hotel lobby, where he also saw the man grab the hotel employee’s face.

The hotel employee told deputies she had gone outside to stop an argument between two guests. After she returned inside, the man came into the lobby yelling at her.

She said he ignored her request to leave, grabbed her face, and threatened to kill everyone if law enforcement was contacted.

Later, the Lee County Sheriff’s office said one male suspect was involved, and the incident was determined to be a “disturbance with no reports of injuries at this time.”

The incident prompted a lockdown at nearby HealthPark Medical Center hospital and neighboring Golisano Children’s Hospital as a precautionary measure related to the scene.

Both the man who was threatened and the hotel worker said they wanted to press charges.

