More bobcats being seen in New Hampshire as population rises, homes encroach

By Tom Garris

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — New Hampshire residents are noticing more bobcats wandering around, and Fish and Game officials said there are some reasons why.

Granite Staters have been sending pictures and videos of bobcats to WMUR’s u local Facebook group.

“Bobcats are definitely increasing, as far as the population is concerned,” said Fish and Game conservation officer Cole Letourneau.

Letourneau said bobcat numbers are rising, and ecosystem fragmentation could lead to more cats in people’s backyards.

“We have a lot of new developments going on, especially in the southern part of New Hampshire, and that, unfortunately, just pushes wildlife into people’s backyards and across roads,” he said.

Bobcats aren’t comfortable around people. They aren’t aggressive toward humans and would rather avoid us, Letourneau said. With baby bobcats arriving soon, he said it’s a good idea to keep a safe distance if and when you spot one.

“If you give it space, it’s not going to be a problem,” he said. “They’ll leave you alone. And you can enjoy what might be a rare sighting for a lot of people.”

It’s also the time of year to watch out for bears leaving winter hibernation behind.

“Bears are coming out, so be mindful of bird feeders and trash cans and stuff like that,” Letourneau said.

Letourneau also noted that backyard chicken coops are becoming more common with egg prices so high. Those flocks can be a big draw for species such as bobcats, foxes and coyotes.

