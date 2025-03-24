Mother and daughter reunited in Los Angeles after 16 years apart

By Tim Caputo

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A mother and daughter saw each other in person for the first time in 16 years during a remarkable reunion in Los Angeles.

Kaylin Johnson was only two years old when the state took her out of her mother Ashley Pollock’s home and charged Ashley with child endangerment because drugs were found in the house.

“I was really young. You know, things were just really hard. I had a weird family dynamic, people in my family were struggling with things, and that ended up affecting me… that created a domino effect,” said Pollock.

Kaylin’s foster family first lived nearby in Santa Barbara, but later moved to Tennessee. Being far away and not fitting in at home made for a difficult childhood.

“I went through a stage of my life where I was really, really low – depressed. Like damn, nobody cares about me. I should just really end it all for real and that’s why I turned to drugs,” Kaylin said.

For several months in 2023, Kaylin was considered a missing person by Tennessee authorities. She says she was forced into sex trafficking.

When she turned 18 last month, there was renewed interest in a new life with the family she never knew.

“I was in facilities from 12 years old to 18. What kind of life is that? Like, for real,” she added. “It seems like I can really restart my life all over again with somebody… with a brother, with an aunt, with a mother who actually really cares.”

A few weeks ago, Kaylin went on BirthParentFinder.com, which connects adopted or foster children with biological parents.

They found Ashley almost immediately, because she was looking for Kaylin, too. They were connected by Jay Rosenzweig, the founder of the website.

“I’m just really happy that both sides come together on this. They both are so anxious to see each other,” said Rosenzweig.

He first set up a Zoom so Ashley could see her daughter for the first time, as an adult.

“Oh my God, she has my smile,” exclaimed Pollock as she locked eyes with her daughter through the screen.

Then Rosenzweig got Ashley a one-way ticket to Los Angeles.

“It just all played out in my head. I knew it was going to,” Kaylin said.

After 16 years apart, the mother and daughter were reunited. Kaylin landed at LAX on Wednesday afternoon. She was greeted with flowers and a long overdue embrace.

She’s back home, not just in Southern California, but with her biological mother. Both are thrilled to be back together.

“I want her in a home where she feels safe and loved and just happy, and has her actual family around,” added Pollock.

Kaylin will get her own place soon, but for now she’s staying with her family – some quality time with mom with 16 years of catching up to do.

