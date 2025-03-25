Skip to Content
Bus driver battling pancreatic cancer celebrated with parade

    STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WEWS) — An entire community is supporting a Strongsville bus driver who is battling pancreatic cancer.

Students and staff of Strongsville City Schools threw a celebration to honor bus driver Janet Neal.

Neal was originally diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August 2022.

She was in remission in March 2023, but one year later, the tumor returned.

Neal worked during her radiation treatments, but her symptoms kept getting worse, causing her to stop working.

The community decided to throw her a bus parade to lift her spirits.

Neal’s daughter said the parade highlights her bright spirit.

“I think it really shows what an incredible person my mom is, like, she just leads a trail of sunshine everywhere she goes. You know, no matter how hard this battle has been, she’s always been positive,” Lilli Neal said.

Her family says they can’t even begin to express their gratitude to everyone for the parade.

