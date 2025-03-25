Code Red air quality alert expanded to more counties as North Carolina wildfires grow

By Kelly Doty

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Code Red Air Quality alert has expanded as wildfires in western North Carolina continue to burn.

The North Carolina Department of Environment Quality (NCDEQ) said a Code Red Air Quality Action Day will be in effect Tuesday for Polk, Transylvania, and Henderson counties. A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day will be in place for Rutherford County.

Under a Code Orange alert, older adults, children, active people, and those with respiratory issues could feel health effects.

A Code Red alert means prolonged exposure to the air may be unhealthy for anyone. Mountain fire officials encourage the public to limit time outdoors in those areas.

“The weather dictates [air quality alerts],” Kevin Waldrup, the Henderson County Fire Marshal, said. “You may see smoke now, then in two hours you won’t have any. We got a lot of smoke reports. If you have respiratory problems, you just need to regulate your amount of time outside.”

NCDEQ said these latest alerts are in effect until midnight Tuesday evening, but meteorologists will continue to assess the situation and may modify or extend the alerts over the coming days.

For the most up-to-date air quality forecast information, visit the Air Quality Portal. See tips on how to stay safe from wildfire smoke at deq.nc.gov.

