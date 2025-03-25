Salon pampering wildfire victims

By Sharon Phillips

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma (KJRH) — There’s something so soothing about having someone else wash your hair.

Rumors Salon in Sand Springs is working to provide some peace and comfort to those who lost so much in the Mannford wildfires.

As the water slowly rinsed away the soot and the ash smell left behind from the wildfires that stole her home, Ilia Stanfield was able to rest.

On Friday, March 14th, she said she got a call from her husband about fire creeping towards their house.

She said he desperately tried to hold back the flames with a garden hose, but the flames were too strong.

“The moment it hit that tree line, everything went up and the moment it hit the house, it was about 30 minutes and the house was just gone in complete ashes,” said Stanfield.

The family lost their home and their dream car, along with other valuable items.

Now, as she works to gain some sense of normalcy, Rumors Salon is working to help fire victims like Ilia feel just a moment of relaxation.

“One of the things that we can do is make someone feel a little better by getting them pampered a little bit, giving them a good shampoo and a blow dry, that way they feel a little bit more like their normal selves,” said salon manager, Abbi Napier.

Napier said her heart goes out to the community of Mannford, and this is just one way they can give back.

“You’re going to come back smelling like smoke, and you’re going to come back smelling like ash if you’re sifting through your life, you’re going to smell like chemicals, there’s just no way about it,’ said Stanfield.

It is a simple act of service in a time of total chaos, making all the difference in the world.

“It’s one of those moments again where you get to feel normal when you don’t get to go back home,” said Stanfield.

