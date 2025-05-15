Man thought he was pranked, wins $25K a year for life on Michigan Lottery prize

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Detroit man thought he was the victim of a prank after checking his Michigan Lottery account and seeing that a $25,000 a year for life prize was pending.

Micale Garland, 64, matched the five white balls in the Lucky For Life drawing on April 28: 16-19-20-33-40.

“I have been playing Lucky For Life for a few years and I always buy my tickets online,” said Garland in a news release. “When I saw the email from the Lottery about claiming a prize, I logged into my account and thought I was being pranked when I saw my account balance. It wasn’t until I called the Lottery and confirmed the prize with them that I believed I’d really won. It still feels like I’m living in a dream!”

Instead of taking $25,000 a year for life, Garland chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000. With his winnings, Garland plans to take a trip and then save the rest.

Lucky For Life tickets are $2 per play and allow players the chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to cash for life. Players can win $1,000 a day for life by matching all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48 and one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players can win $25,000 a year for life by matching all five winning numbers but not the Lucky Ball.

Drawings take place seven days a week at 10:38 p.m.

