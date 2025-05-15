Skip to Content
Pediatrician sentenced to 25 years in federal prison in child pornography case

By KSHB 41 News Staff

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — A federal judge sentenced a former Overland Park pediatrician Wednesday to 25 years in federal prison without parole after the doctor’s guilty pleas in a child pornography case that involved thousands of images and videos.

Brian Aalbers, 51, worked as a pediatric neurologist at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

There were concerns that children who were patients of Dr. Aalbers may have been among his victims, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office. An investigation revealed no evidence that any current or former patients were victims of Aalbers’ child pornography crimes.

His child pornography crimes were discovered when Kansas City, Missouri, police officers investigated a report about concealed video cameras found on Oct. 28, 2023, the news release states.

Albers sent suicidal messages before Lenexa police officers took him to get voluntary mental health treatment.

While at the hospital, two laptop computers, two iPad tablets and a cell phone were found inside a backpack Aalbers brought with him.

Search warrants of those devices and several others, including hidden video cameras, revealed more than 50,000 video files from the hidden video cameras. There were more than 1,000 videos that had pornographic images of 13 child victims, the news release states.

Investigators also found thousands of images and videos while searching his iCloud account.

If Albers gets out of prison, he will be under supervised release for life.

