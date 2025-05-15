Sheriff: Inmates left unattended in vehicle garage for nearly two hours

By Zac Harmon

KALAMAZOO, Michigan (WXMI) — Seven inmates were left unsupervised for approximately two hours inside a secure garage at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The people were in a court transport van on Monday, May 12, which was parked inside the jail’s garage, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. The inmates were able to exit the van and roam the garage.

When deputies discovered the inmates, they were medically checked out before being returned to their units.

All staff involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

