Special Delivery! 9-1-1 Telecommunicator helps father deliver baby

By Christian Petersen

MOCKSVILLE, North Carolina (WXII) — A Davie County couple is thanking a 9-1-1 Telecommunicator after he helped Dad successfully deliver their son, Levi.

Tiffany Seaford was sent home from the hospital on Halloween night when the doctor said she wasn’t quite ready to have the baby yet. Little Levi had other plans.

Just two and a half hours later, Tiffany started having contractions, and she knew she wouldn’t make it to the hospital.

Her husband, Chris, called 9-1-1, where 10-year veteran telecommunicator Ryan Hepler answered the call. Hepler talked Chris through the delivery and kept everyone calm. Seven minutes later, Levi was born.

Hepler said it’s extremely rare for an emergency like this, and that he breathed a sigh of relief when he heard the baby crying.

Chris Seaford said it was the scariest and happiest time of his life. The Seafords also want to thank the EMTs and Firefighters who responded to their home that night.

