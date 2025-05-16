Skip to Content
Attorneys for Mississippi’s longest-serving death row inmate file new motions to vacate sentence

Published 4:44 PM

By Erin Pickens

    JACKSON, Miss. (WAPT) — Attorneys representing Mississippi’s longest-serving death row inmate filed new motions Thursday before the Mississippi Supreme Court. The move comes two weeks after the Court set an execution date for Richard Jordan, who will turn 79 on May 25.

His attorneys want the Court to rehear his case and vacate his death sentence, or send the issue to a circuit court.

He was sentenced to death in 1976 for the kidnapping and killing of Edwina Marter in Harrison County. At the time, he was accused of collecting a $25,000 ransom from Marter’s husband, then taking the woman to a wooded area and shooting her in the back of the head.

Two weeks ago, the State Supreme Court ruled Jordan exhausted all state and federal remedies and set a June 25 execution date.

Thursday’s filings are the latest in multiple appeals.

