Navy veteran creates tropical vibes with tiki boat tours

By Beverly Kidd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (WTKR) — After being stationed in Key West, Florida, and marveling at the tiki boat cruises, a Navy veteran wanted to bring this tropical activity to Virginia Beach.

This will be Tory Hegrenes’ third season offering tours in Hampton Roads.

“I lived in Key West, Florida, for six years, and when I lived there, I saw the tiki boats and the tourism industry, and everybody was out having a great time,” he said.

That vibe stuck with him, and he wanted to bring that same feeling to Virginia Beach when he retired three years ago.

“I did the research, found out how to run a business, bought the boat, and three seasons later, we’re having a blast,” he added.

You, and 11 of your friends or family can hop on the floating tiki hut at the Lynnhaven boat ramp. I spoke with a small group of Navy spouses who thought it would be a fun way to get together and catch up.

“With this kind of boat and this atmosphere, you get to relax with your friends, have a bite to eat, or drink. It’s just really relaxing and fun,” said patron Sarah Wilkening.

The tiki tour lasts one hour and 45 minutes.

“We stay in the no-wake zone of Lynnhaven/Broad Bay. We’ll leave out of the boat ramp, go by the Back Deck and Chix, turn around, go down Long Creek near Surf Rider, and then head back here,” he said.

People book tiki experiences for birthdays, anniversaries, yoga classes, and even wedding proposals.

“We’ve had one proposal on the boat, and that was really cool,” he recalled.

A unique way to celebrate or just hang out with your friends, Hegrenes and his tiki boat tours are positively Hampton Roads.

“Bring a good tiki vibe and an attitude, and it’s a blast,” he concluded.

