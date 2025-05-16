Paramedics save baby outside closed hospital



KYW

By Madeleine Wright, Nate Sylves, Ed Specht

Click here for updates on this story

Pennsylvania (KYW) — A dramatic moment unfolded outside Crozer-Chester Medical Center on Thursday after Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro held a press conference calling for stricter regulations of for-profit hospital systems.

A car pulled up outside with a mother saying her baby was not breathing.

Paramedics, who were outside the Delaware County hospital for the news conference, cradled the baby in their arms.

But the baby could not be admitted to Crozer because the hospital had been shut down for weeks.

Peggy Malone, the Crozer nurses’ union president, became emotional as the mother tried to get her baby help.

“Not one child should ever die because those bastards closed our hospital, because they never cared about the people in this community, and we do, and this is why we’ve been fighting so hard, and somebody has to open our ER now,” Malone said. “This can never happen again.”

Medics were able to save the baby, who was reportedly taken to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington.

Malone said the outcome could have been worse.

“If that child had died today, the devastation that would have caused that entire family, it’s unbearable,” Malone said. “And this can’t happen. It has to stop now. Get our ER open now. There’s no reason that the ER is closed. Get Prospect out of here, hold them accountable and open our eyes now!”

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Prospect Medical Holdings to comment on this story, but we haven’t heard back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.