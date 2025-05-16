Vermont family self-deports following notice from ICE

By Anna Guber

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WPTZ) — A family in Winooski has chosen to self-deport from the United States, after receiving an unsettling notice from immigration enforcement.

Wilmer Chavarria said his brother, sister-in-law and two nieces followed in his footsteps, moving from Nicaragua to Vermont in search of the American dream. However, that dream was cut short when his loved ones were told to leave the U.S. or be deported.

The notice was sent to 532,000 immigrants in the CHNV Parole Program in April. Chavarria said he felt lucky that his family at least had a home to return to in Nicaragua, while many immigrant families have nowhere to go.

“They were lucky that they are one of the few families that get to make that choice,” he said. “There are a lot of families that can not make that choice to simply leave for different reasons.”

Ultimately deciding that self-deporting was their safest option, Chavarria flew back with his family at the end of April. However, Chavarria said, the Champlain Valley Union School District, where his nieces attended school, made sure they returned as high school graduates.

“They made an exception; they created a ceremony just for them,” he said. “They accelerated their requirements so that they could get their diploma before they got on that plane, and I am very grateful for that.”

CVU High School Principal Katherine Riley said the school felt it was the least it could do for the two girls who had become a part of the community.

“It felt really important to make it celebratory and to make it reflect kind of who they are as young adults,” Riley said. “It felt nice to be able to do something for them and their family.”

Now, as Chavarria’s loved ones settle into their life in Nicaragua, he’s back in Vermont at his post as superintendent of the Winooski School District and said he hopes his family’s story raises awareness and paves the way for a more hopeful future.

“Right now, I think we’re at a low point in how we’re treating each other and how we’re treating vulnerable communities,” Chavarria said. “But, I think the pendulum can also go the other way, and I have faith in the United States that it will do the right thing over time.”

The Trump administration has called self deporting a “dignified” way to leave the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security is offering immigrants who self-deport $1,000 if they submit an “Intent to Depart” through the CBP Home app and their departure is confirmed.

Chavarria said his family considers this money “insulting” and has no plans to accept it.

