Attempted carjacking caught on camera; man arrested

By KTBS Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A wild attempted carjacking unfolded in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood just before 9 a.m. Friday. It happened on Fairfield Avenue just north of Margaret Place next to the Louisiana State Office Building and KTBS 3 News has learned the entire scene was caught on surveillance camera by The Cotton Boll Grill across the street.

Police say the man jumped in the back seat of a vehicle and told the victim to drive. That person didn’t see a weapon, so she jumped out. The suspect then jumped out behind her and got into another vehicle with what may have been an accomplice, according to police. The suspect tried to go back to the original victim’s vehicle, but she drove off.

Police caught Robert Gilleard, 46, before he got away.

Gilleard was injured during the incident and taken to a hospital for treatment.

He’s been charged with two counts of carjacking and one count of theft.

