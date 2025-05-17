Body camera video shows police respond to “chaotic” ICE operation

By WBS Staff

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Worcester police have released body camera video of what officers encountered when they were called to an ICE operation on Eureka Street last week. A large crowd tried to stop ICE agents from taking a woman into custody.

In the video released Friday, people in the crowd demanded to see a warrant from the federal agents.

The videos were uploaded to the city’s YouTube page. Police are reviewing all of the videos which contain more than 550 minutes of footage from the incident on May 8.

Officers are seen trying to get people away from the vehicle that had a woman inside who was already detained by ICE.

Worcester police said they were called for crowd control. Officers ended up arresting a woman and a teenager.

The videos show the teen standing in front of the ICE vehicle while holding a baby. The Worcester Police Department is now requesting that the court dismiss the case against the teen who was arrested.

Worcester Police Chief Paul Saucier said the videos were released to, “illustrate the chaotic nature of the situation as experienced by the officers who had to make rapid, critical decisions in the moment to ensure the safety of everyone on the scene.”

Executive Order on immigration laws

Also on Friday, Worcester City Manager Eric Batista issued an Executive Order that established guidelines for local response and involvement in federal enforcement of immigration laws and operations.

The order states that city workers and officers should not inquire, or initiate investigations based on immigration status.

The city said municipal employees should not participate in a federal agency’s operation on immigration laws, “except in response to a request to assist with support services deemed necessary to ensure officer safety; to ensure public safety; to prevent a breach of the peace.”

Earlier this week, Worcester City Hall was closed as dozens of people protested against ICE.

