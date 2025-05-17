Student captures video of tornado from school bus: “Lots of loud screaming”



WCCO, ZACH HANNULA, TRAVIS DAMICO, CNN

By Chloe Rosen, Frankie McLister

Click here for updates on this story

Wisconsin (WCCO) — Several social media videos are making the rounds showing kids on a Wisconsin school bus during Thursday’s severe weather.

The video shows kids in the New Richmond area on a moving school bus. A brief glimpse of ominous skies and what appears to be a tornado can also be seen.

The video was captured near Highways G and 65 at about 3:30 p.m. The fast-acting bus driver took the kids, and students on another bus, to his shed to ride out the storm.

“It was just very dark gray looking into town, you could definitely see the downpour of rain as it came through,” said Jill Utsch, of New Richmond.

Twelve-year-old Zach Hannula, of New Richmond, took the video. He describes the experience as “a rollercoaster of a day” and that there was “lots of loud screaming.”

“‘Have you ever seen anything like that before?” asked WCCO’s Frankie McLister.

“No, only in movies,” Hannula said.

Hannula’s dad, Derek Hannula, says he is glad everyone was safe.

The National Weather Service said it received several reports of a tornado between Hammond and New Richmond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.