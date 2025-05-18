Skip to Content
Impacts of Colorado oil spill could take 5 years to clean up, Chevron officials say

Chevron said it could take five years to clean up the impacts of an oil spill in Colorado. Last month
Chevron said it could take five years to clean up the impacts of an oil spill in Colorado. Last month
Christa Swanson

    GALETON, Colorado (KCNC) — Chevron said it could take five years to clean up the impacts of an oil spill in Colorado.

Last month, the Bishop Well in Galeton experienced a containment failure, causing the evacuation of some homes in the area and the temporary closure of Galeton Elementary School.

In a filing with state regulators, Chevron said they have recovered more than 91,000 barrels of the liquid waste that is a byproduct of oil and gas extraction. That’s about 3.8 million gallons.

The blowout on April 6 led to both crude oil and natural gas spewing into the air. A report from the state’s energy and carbon management commission said the barriers failed, leading to a loss of pressure control.

Residents within half a mile of the site were asked to evacuate. Several of those residents are still not able to return to their homes.

